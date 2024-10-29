Clive Mason/Getty Images

Former Hibernian star Scott Allan has insisted that the Edinburgh derby against Hearts was a ‘must-win’ game for Hibs, after it ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

David Gray’s side have made a grim start to the current campaign as they are still languishing at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table after nine matches.

They faced their city rivals Hearts in the Edinburgh derby on Sunday, but could not make home advantage count and drew 1-1.

Ex-Hibs star Allan feels that the players should have been defending their fragile lead with everything and he pointed out Lewis Miller’s shortcomings while conceding the goal.

The 32-year-old former Hibs midfielder admitted that the Edinburgh derby was a must-win fixture for Gray’s side, something they did not do.

“From a Hibs point of view, David Gray will be kicking himself they have lost that kind of goal”, Allan said on BBC Sportsound about his former team.

“Baring in mind what’s gone on the last few weeks, the players should know to defend with everything they’ve got.

“Lewis Miller, defensively for Hibs, time and time again is letting his team down. He’s picked week in, week out but something’s got to give.

“This was a must-win from a Hibs point of view.”

Hibernian will be looking to record back to back wins in the upcoming days with games coming against Ross County and Dundee United.