Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa out on loan midfielder Leander Dendoncker has revealed that he has been struggling with an ankle issue for the last few games and understands that his performances need to improve.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder is down the pecking order at Villa Park under Unai Emery and was allowed to leave on loan in the summer, heading for Belgian side Anderlecht.

Dendoncker has been a regular at Anderlecht and has been captaining the side in the absence of former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen.

Anderlecht have had a bad start to the season and the Aston Villa loanee admitted that his performances need to be much better.

Dendoncker also revealed that he has been suffering due to an ankle issue and the Villa star admitted that he has been struggling with the issue for the last few games.

“I’m struggling with a little problem on the ankle”, Dendoncker was quoted as saying by Belgian daily HLN.

“That’s something I’ve been struggling with for a few games.

“That’s annoying, but I know from myself that it [performances] have to be much better.”

The Aston Villa star spent the second half of the last season on loan with Napoli and now, back in familiar surroundings as he came through the Anderlecht youth set-up, he will want to impress.