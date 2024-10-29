George Wood/Getty Images

One of Leeds United’s out on loan stars has recalled playing with Bukayo Saka at youth level and admits everyone knew there was something about the Arsenal attacker.

Saka has grown into a top star in the Premier League and with the England national team.

And Leeds attacker Sam Greenwood, who was at Arsenal’s academy before being snapped up by Leeds, had Saka as his team-mate in London.

Greenwood saw everyone praise the 23-year-old for his strength, pace and power and insists that there has been no change in the England international.

“Yeah, I think everyone around him at the time knew there was just something about him”, Greenwood, who is on loan at Preston North End and who face Arsenal in the EFL Cup this week, told the Lancashire Post.

“How strong, fast and powerful he was.

“He still plays the same now as he did when he was a kid.”

Greenwood, who is in the middle of his second spell away from Leeds United, could go up against Saka on Wednesday night when his side host Arsenal in an EFL Cup last-16 tie.

Greenwood’s EFL Cup form has been particularly beneficial for Preston as he scored twice in the competition in three appearances.

He has struggled to cement his place in the Leeds United first-team, managing just 35 appearances.