Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is of the view that the Gers new boy Neraysho Kasanwirjo has a lot of potential and pointed out that he can play in many positions in defence.

The Glasgow giants agreed to sign 22-year-old Kasanwirjo from Feyenoord on loan in the summer and he has featured eight times for Rangers so far.

Kasanwirjo started his first game in the league for Rangers on Sunday and helped them secure a 2-1 victory over St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Clement is of the view that Kasanwirjo is a versatile player with the ability to play all across the defence and pointed out that the right-back played in the left-back role in their Europa League opening game against Malmo in September.

The Rangers boss also believes that Kasanwirjo is a young player with potential and added that a club like the Gers need players like the Feyenoord loanee in their team.

“He is still young; he is only 22 with a lot of potential and he can play all over the defence”, Clement told the media.

“He played a very good game in Malmo as left full-back in a certain role.

“It is not the same role as Jefte has, for example, so we are really pleased with how he came into the building, how he is in the squad and how he is also available in different positions and you need players like that.”

Rangers have an option to buy clause in his loan deal and it remains to be seen whether they will make his move permanent in the summer.