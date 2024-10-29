Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to trigger the one-year extension clause in Sean Longstaff’s current contract, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Longstaff is a product of the Magpies’ youth academy and is well regarded at St James’ Park, with Eddie Howe handing him regular game time.

The 26-year-old central midfielder has played almost 200 senior games for Newcastle and his current contract is valid until next summer.

There is a one-year extension clause in his current contract at Newcastle, which could be activated while talks over a fresh deal are going on.

And now it has been suggested that the Magpies are set to activate the one-year clause in Longstaff’s contract.

Longstaff will not be out of contract at the end of this campaign even though he has not started the last five matches.

It has been suggested that discussions on a new long-term contract are taking place.

However, by triggering the clause, Newcastle remove any possibility that Longstaff could depart next summer on a free transfer.