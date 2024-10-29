Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has questioned the idea of job security for managers, insisting that it is highly unlikely that he will be the manager of the club for the next five years.

Postecoglou is in the middle of his second season as the manager of Tottenham and after finishing fifth last season, they are struggling to show signs of real progress.

Four defeats in their opening nine matches mean that Tottenham find themselves eighth with 13 points, putting pressure on manager Postecoglou.

The man concerned though is not worried about his job security, insisting that in his line of work there is no such thing as job security and he is unlikely to still be at Spurs in five years.

“The reality is there is no job security”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“I don’t know what job security looks like. What is the average tenure of a manager these days?

“If you think I’m going to be around for five years that is highly unlikely.

“If you worry about those things and I think you end up chasing your tail a little bit and probably making decisions for the wrong reasons.”

The Australian though is clear he is not thinking about a future departure from Spurs and wants to focus purely on bringing success to the club.

“As I’ve said before, I understand I won’t be here forever but I work as if I will be and I make decisions that will get us to be a successful club.

“If you deviate from that then the inevitability is the end will probably come sooner than you want.

“Job security for managers does not exist as there is always something that unless you win it and you win it in the right style with the right decisions, everyone else seems that will be under scrutiny so you’ve got to understand that is part of the role.”

Spurs went down to defeat away at Crystal Palace at the weekend and now face a stiff challenge on Wednesday night when they face Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

Following that, Unai Emery arrives in north London with Aston Villa.