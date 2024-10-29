Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool out on loan star Giorgi Mamardashvili has admitted that it is difficult for a goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or, but admits he is dreaming of scooping it up in the future.

The Georgia goalkeeper was signed in the summer by the Reds but he will not be joining the club until at least next season.

He is on loan at Valencia and he is determined that he will fight for his place as the starting goalkeeper whenever he joins Liverpool.

Mamardashvili was present at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night and he admitted that winning the Ballon d’Or for a shot-stopper is a monumental task.

The Liverpool out-on-loan star, though, insisted he is very young and admitted he will work to win the prestigious trophy one day.

“I have always had the dream of being here at least once. I am very happy today”, Mamardashivili told Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

“It is always difficult, but a goalkeeper has to have an impressive season to win a Ballon d’Or and I hope that one day that can happen.

“We [goalkeepers] have to work hard, we are still young. We and many others who are there.”

Mamardashvili has started all league games this season for Valencia and he will be looking to impress the Reds boss Arne Slot with his performances for a potential crack at the team, next term.