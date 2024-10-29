Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Malmo defender Pontus Jansson has admitted that he speaks with Aston Villa star Robin Olsen a lot, but thinks he probably does not have to persuade the Villans shot-stopper to join the Swedish giants.

Olsen has been with the Villa Park outfit since 2022 but has not been able to establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martinez is the clear number 1 at Villa Park and despite his huge experience, Olsen has struggled for minutes.

It was recently suggested that Aston Villa are open to letting the 34-year-old go in January and Malmo have held talks with the Premier League outfit about a potential transfer.

Malmo defender Janssen is good friends with Olsen and indicated he could discuss the transfer with him.

However, on balance he believes a move to Malmo is not one which needs to be sold.

“I probably do not need to persuade [Olsen], but we know each other well, so we will see what happens”, Jansson told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen about the Aston Villa man.

“He is one of my closest friends, so we talk a lot, sometimes a little about Malmo as well, but not too much.”

Malmo once again are on course to win the Swedish league title, but the prospect of signing Olsen is an enticing one for the club.