Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers linked Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel is keeping mum about a possible switch away from the Turkish giants.

Philippe Clement’s status at Ibrox has been under heavy scrutiny after the Gers made a shaky start to their Scottish Premiership campaign.

With the January transfer window inching ever closer, the Glasgow giants could be looking at options to strengthen the team mid-season.

They were heavily linked with Turkish side Fenerbahce’s 26-year-old full-back Osayi-Samuel over the summer and those links have not gone away.

His contract at Jose Mourinho’s side expires at the end of this ongoing campaign, but the Nigeria international will not be drawn on his future.

“I do not know, it is not up to me”, the Rangers-linked star told Turkish outlet Takvim when he was asked if he will stay at Fenerbahce next season.

Osayi-Samuel has played almost 150 times for the Turkish giants and has contributed to 21 goals directly as well.

If a deal is not agreed with the club, Osayi-Samuel will be able to talk to clubs outside Turkey over a potential free transfer next summer and it remains to be seen if Rangers will get back into the picture to capture the Nigerian.