Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Ryan Jack is of the view that the Gers will have to answer the question of whether Aberdeen will be able to split the Old Firm with their performance against the Dons at Pittodrie.

Rangers are already six points behind league leaders Celtic and second-placed Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership table.

Many former players think that Jimmy Thelin’s side might be able to split the Old Firm this season and Rangers are now set to travel to Pittodrie to take on unbeaten Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Jack believes that no one at the beginning of the season would have thought that any team in the league had the strength to split the Old Firm, but pointed out that Aberdeen have shown a lot of promise the way they have started the season.

However, he believes that only Rangers can answer the question of whether Abedeen will be able to split them from Celtic in the league when the Gers take on Thelin’s side on Wednesday.

“I think right where the Old Firm have been over the last number of years, it is always been first and second”, Jack said on PLZ Soccer.

“So if you are looking at it before the season starts, you are probably saying once again you don’t think anyone can split the Old Firm which I am sure everyone would agree with.

“But the way that Aberdeen have started, they have shown a lot of promise that they want to go and try to do that and then obviously Rangers need to rise to the challenge.

“Obviously Celtic are at the top of the table doing well, so I think it is up to Rangers tomorrow night to go and show that they are up for the challenge and to go and answer the question.”

Rangers have failed to win their last two encounters with Aberdeen at Pittodrie and all eyes will be on them to see whether they will be able to reduce their gap to the Dons.