Michael Regan/Getty Images

Veteran Italian journalist Stefano De Grandis has hailed Arsenal loan star Nuno Tavares at Lazio and described him as a high-speed train that does not make any noise.

The 24-year-old attacking left-back has been with the Gunners since 2021 but has not been able to nail down a spot for himself in Mikel Arteta’s system.

He joined Serie A outfit Lazio in the summer and has been in sublime form, registering seven assists in seven league games.

De Grandis insisted that no Italian team have a player like Tavares and he feels the Arsenal loanee’s ability to cross the ball is exceptional.

The 62-year-old compared the Arsenal loanee’s speed to a train and he stressed that Tavares, who provided two assists at the weekend as Lazio thrashed Genoa 3-0, does damage without making much noise.

“Then there is a train called Nuno, when he starts he does not make any noise but you can see that he goes away at a different speed”, De Grandis said via Lazio News 24 about Tavares.

“Yesterday’s opponents made me feel sorry for them.

“Almost no one in Serie A has Tavares, because he is also precise with crosses, he does not do them by chance.”

Lazio have an obligation to buy the Portuguese if a certain number of criteria are met by the end of the season.

Tavares will look to find a permanent home at Lazio by continuing his purple patch away from the Emirates.