Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Ryan Jack is confident that experienced players James Tavernier, John Souttar and Tom Lawrence are preparing the Gers for what they are going to face at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen are flying high and they are currently sitting second in the league table with a six-point lead over Rangers.

Philippe Clement will take his team to Pittodrie to lock horns with Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen in a crucial fixture in the Scottish Premiership.

Several former players have pointed out that Rangers have been unconvincing this season and Jack believes that the Gers stars need to take one game at a time with their absolute focus on the Aberdeen game.

He is sure that his former team-mates Tavernier, Lawrence and Souttar will prepare the team for the challenge at Pittodrie and thinks that Aberdeen will try to hit Rangers quick and fast on Wednesday.

“Look, Rangers have just got to focus on one game at a time and tomorrow night they just need to put everything out of their mind and focus on tomorrow night, a massive game; sell out Pittodrie”, Jack told PLZ Soccer.

“I am sure there are a lot of players there, James Tavernier, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence and Jack Butland, players, older experienced, that have been to Pittodrie and are involved in these fixtures and I am sure they are preparing the squad and letting everyone know what it is going to be like tomorrow night.

“Aberdeen are going to come out and come out quick and Rangers need to be ready.”

Rangers have an opportunity to reduce the points gap with Aberdeen on Wednesday and it remains to be seen whether they can end the Dons’ unbeaten run.