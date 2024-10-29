Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton hitman Beto is of the view that the Everton fans are so passionate that they support the players even when they are performing badly.

The 26-year-old has struggled to get into Everton’s starting line-up this season and has racked up only 52 minutes in the Premier League.

However, at the weekend he came on as a substitute against Fulham when Everton were trailing 1-0 and scored an injury time equaliser to help the Toffees secure a precious Premier League point.

The Everton star dedicated his goal against Fulham to the fans, who according to him are so passionate about their club that they even inspire players when they are doing badly.

Beto added that he needs a lot of confidence to play his natural game and believes that his goal at the weekend will give him a real boost.

“They are so passionate for this club and to be able to hear them singing your name, ‘Come on, Beto – let’s go!’, Beto told Everton’s official site.

“Even when you do bad, they are there. And this [goal] was for them and for my team-mates.

“I need a lot of confidence to be able to play my game.

“And this goal is like a drop in the ocean.

“This drop is so important for me, but it’s good for me to score this goal.”

Everton will travel to the St. Mary’s at the weekend to take on Southampton and Beto will be vying for a spot in Sean Dyche’s starting line-up for that game.