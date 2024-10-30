Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has selected his team to play host to Manchester City in a last 16 EFL Cup tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

Postecoglou has indicated he expects to deliver silverware to Tottenham this season and the EFL Cup may be one of the likelier ways that he can do that.

The task will be tough though as champions Manchester City head to north London looking to progress.

Spurs lost 1-0 away at Crystal Palace at the weekend, while Manchester City beat Southampton; the Cityzens also won their last visit to Spurs, 2-0.

Guglielmo Vicario is Tottenham’s goalkeeper tonight, with Postecoglou picking a back four of Archie Gray, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Micky van de Ven.

In the engine room, Postecoglou picks Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner support Dominic Solanke.

Postecoglou has options off the bench if changes are needed during the course of the game and they include Lucas Bergvall and Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Vicario, Gray, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Werner

Substitutes: Forster, Porro, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Moore, Richarlison