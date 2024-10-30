Fixture: Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United have officially named their starting side and substitutes to welcome Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea to St James’ Park in the EFL Cup this evening.

Eddie Howe locked horns with Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend and came off the worse, with Newcastle losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Now Howe will want to turn the tables and progress in the EFL Cup, using home advantage to the maximum to dump Chelsea out.

The two sides met in the EFL Cup in December last year, with Chelsea progressing on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Howe selects Nick Pope in goal, while Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Hall form the back four in front of him.

Midfield sees Newcastle go with Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali, while Joelinton, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak lead the attack.

If Howe needs to influence proceedings from the bench then he has options and they include Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley.

Newcastle United Team vs Chelsea

Pope, Krafth, Schar, Kelly, Hall, Longstaff, Tonali, Willock, Joelinton, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Barnes, Osula, Livramento, Almiron, Burn, A Murphy, Guimaraes, Miley