Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has praised Everton loan star Tyler Onyango for his defending in one-on-one situations against Reading and pointed out that the Toffees talent has outstanding recovery pace.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a product of the Everton academy system and he joined League One side Stockport County on loan in the summer.

Onyango has played in defence for Stockport in recent games and on Tuesday put in a brilliant defensive display against Reading to help Challinor’s side secure a 4-1 victory.

Challinor pointed out that the Everton loanee is in the process of learning a new position and admitted that Onyango is showing great patience in learning his new role.

The Stockport boss pointed out that Onyango was outstanding in dealing with one-on-one situations against Reading and pointed out that his recovery pace was brilliant.

He added that it is hard for opposition players when a player with Onyango’s physical attributes steps into defence and stressed that the fans are seeing how good the Everton youngster is.

“Listen, [Lewis] Bate was excellent, but for me, Tyler would have been man of the match”, Challinor told Stockport County TV.

“Not just because of his performance, dealing with their threats, his recovery pace and his 1v1 defending were outstanding and he stepped in and when someone of his physicality steps in, it is certainly eye-catching, and he is difficult to stop.

“He has had to be patient but he has been great in training.

“He is learning a position on the job in League One football and sometimes that is tough.

“He had a tough 45 minutes against Barnsley and I hope that is the making of him and he can believe and people now see and our supporters can see what type of player he is and what a good player he is.”

Onyango has featured seven times in league for Stockport City so far this season and he will be keen on sealing his place in Challinor’s starting line-up.