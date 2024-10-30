Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips has admitted he felt he had to make things right by scoring for Stoke City against Southampton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old defender is highly rated at Tottenham and joined Stoke City on a season-long loan this summer to continue his development with regular football.

Phillips scored his first goal at senior level on Tuesday against Southampton in Stoke’s EFL Cup fixture in the 45th minute of the game, which ended with a 3-2 defeat for the Potters.

The Tottenham talent believes that he was at fault for Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ first goal and revealed that he wanted to score a goal to compensate for his mistake.

Phillips stated that he is very happy to score his first goal at senior level and revealed his intention to add more goals to his game.

When asked about his goal against Southampton, Phillips told Stoke City TV: “Yes, I am very pleased.

“To be honest, I should have scored twice against Sheffield [United].

“I should not have hit the bar, also personally, I felt like I was at fault for the first goal of Southampton from the set piece.

“So I just felt I had to make it right and score myself and it is not a bad goal to score a few first goals.

“Now I am really happy, and I think for me personally, I want to be getting a lot more goals, so hopefully it is the first of many.”

Phillips will be keen to put in impressive performances during his loan spell with Stoke in the hope of catching the attention of Ange Postecoglou before he returns to Tottenham.

Stoke are next due to play host to Derby County in the Championship.