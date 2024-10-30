Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin has hailed Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl and he feels the Owls manager is a tactical genius.

The Hillsborough outfit scared their fans a little with a bleak start to their season but they have stabilised in the past few weeks.

The Owls have lost only one of their last six Championship games and are sitting 13th in the table after 12 games.

Parkin hailed Rohl ahead of the Owls game this Saturday and described him as one of the best tacticians in the Championship.

Weekend opponents Watford are seventh, but have struggled massively with their away form and Parkin leaned towards a comfortable 2-0 victory for the Owls.

“Tactically, I think Danny Rohl is one of the best [in the Championship]”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show about the Owls manager.

“And at Hillsborough, given Watford’s away record, there is no reason, despite not thinking that they were a brilliant side, I would still back them and back them quite heavily here.

“I will go for Sheffield Wednesday to beat Watford by 2-0, considering the Hornets’ pretty desperate away form.”

Now it remains to be seen if Rohl will be able to mastermind a victory against the Hornets at Hillsborough this weekend.