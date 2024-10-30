Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Out-on-loan Wolves defender Hugo Bueno has admitted that he always dreamt of playing for a strong European team in the Champions League and is happy he have managed to do so.

The Spanish left-back has been with the Premier League side for more than two years now, but has not been able to make a spot for himself in Gary O’Neil’s side.

Dutch giants Feyenoord signed Bueno on a season-long loan from Wolves in the summer and he is having a good season in the Netherlands.

Even though he has suffered a muscle injury already he has provided three assists already in seven games for the Eredivisie outfit.

Feyenoord have won two of their three Champions League games so far and Bueno admitted he always wanted to play for a team in the Champions League that have the quality to compete in the competition.

“Everyone seemed so surprised that we could win two away games in the Champions League”, the Wolves loanee told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“But I saw soon after I arrived in Rotterdam that this squad would have that in it if I’m completely honest.

“From the first day I was there, I saw how big the club was.

“I wanted to go to a team that could hold its own in the Champions League and that worked out.”

Bueno’s side are currently sitting fourth in the league table and they will look to record a statement win tonight when they face Ajax at De Kuip.