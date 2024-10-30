Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership clash at Pittodrie this evening.

Philippe Clement takes his men to Aberdeen knowing the importance of the clash given his side sit six points behind the Dons in the league standings.

While Aberdeen have had a superb start to the campaign, Rangers are favourites to win this evening and anything less than three points would lead to further question marks over Clement.

Rangers’ last visit to Aberdeen finished in a 1-1 draw, with James Tavernier getting the Gers out of goal with an injury time strike.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers tonight, while at the back Clement goes with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Neraysho Kasanwirjo.

In midfield, the Gers boss picks Connor Barron and Nicolas Raskin, while Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland and Nedim Bajrami support Cyriel Dessers.

If Clement needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Ianis Hagi and Robin Propper.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Kasanwirjo, Barron, Raskin, Lawrence, McCausland, Bajrami, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Propper, Diomande, Dowell, Sterling, Jefte, Igamane, Hagi, Lovelace