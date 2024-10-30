Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scottish Premiership star Marvin Bartley believes that when Rangers have an off day, they have a whopping nine or ten players who are off colour.

Rangers lost 2-1 away at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening, a result which leaves them nine points behind the Dons in the league standings.

The Gers now look at real risk this season of not even being able to finish second in the league, despite having splashed more cash to back Philippe Clement in the summer transfer window.

😬 “Aberdeen have put Rangers in their place tonight!” FULL TIME at Pittodrie as Aberdeen extend their unbeaten run after a 2-1 win over Rangers. Analysis and reaction up next on Sky Sports ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pyz808f2Cx — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 30, 2024

Bartley believes a major problem that Rangers have is that when they are not at their best, it spreads throughout the entire team, making it virtually impossible to still get a positive result.

He also took aim at Gers boss Clement, expressing his view that at Pittodrie, Aberdeen’s Jimmy Thelin got his substitutions spot on, while the changes made by the Belgian were too little, too late.

“If Rangers have an off day, it seems like it’s nine or ten players”, Bartley said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.



“It’s too many players to even get through, grind a game out or be really, really lucky.

“Then you look at the substitutions and when they are made, the timings.

“I think Jimmy Thelin has got it right in terms of his subs and Clement has got it wrong in terms of his; his [attacking] subs should have been made at 1-1.”

Clement brought on Jefte, Ianis Hagi, Dujon Sterling and Hamza Igamane off the bench during the course of the game at Aberdeen.