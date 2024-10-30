Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin thinks that Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney will set up his side differently against Leeds United at the weekend.

Leeds are flying high at the moment with a seven-match unbeaten run and are sitting third in the Championship table.

They are set to welcome Plymouth Argyle, who are currently just one point clear of the relegation zone, to Elland Road in their next match.

Parkin pointed out that Plymouth, who defeated league leaders Sunderland last month, have performed admirably against top Championship sides this season.

The ex-EFL star warned Leeds that Rooney will set up his side differently against Leeds, posing more threat, but thinks that the Whites will be able to triumph over Plymouth.

“I am going to look into my crystal ball and suggest that Wayne Rooney is going to do something slightly different, albeit I am a little bit conflicted”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In show.

“They went obviously to some big teams in the Championship, some top teams, and performed admirably and only lost narrowly, so that could easily happen again.

“I will go for them to be set up differently, maybe pose a little bit more of a threat but still come away defeated, 3-1 Leeds.”

Leeds are vying for automatic promotion this season and they will be keen on continuing their momentum by defeating Plymouth at the weekend.