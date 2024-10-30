Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Dundee

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his team and substitutes to take on Dundee at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Rodgers’ side eased to a 3-0 win away at Motherwell at the weekend and, with Aberdeen facing Rangers tonight, will not want any slip-ups as they bid to stay top of the pile in the Scottish Premiership.

Visitors Dundee arrive at Celtic Park in the midst of a dreadful run of form, with five defeats in their last six games; the only win ironically also coming at Motherwell.

Celtic took Dundee to the cleaners the last time the Dens Park outfit visited, running out 7-1 winners.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic tonight, while in defence Rodgers goes with Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees Rodgers pick Luke McCowan, Arne Engels and Paulo Bernardo, while Yang, Luis Palma and Kyogo lead the attack.

If the Celtic manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Reo Hatate and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs Dundee

Schmeichel, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McCowan, Engels, Bernardo, Yang, Palma, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Johnston, Scales, Valles, Maeda, Hatate, Forrest, Welsh, Turley.