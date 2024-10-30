Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to take on Brighton in the EFL Cup this evening.

The Reds head to the south coast for the last 16 tie on the back of a draw away at Arsenal and as the competition’s holders.

Brighton beat Wolves 3-2 in the last round of the EFL Cup, while Liverpool thrashed West Ham 5-1 at Anfield to book their last 16 spot.

Liverpool have found the going at Brighton tough in recent visits, losing two of their last three visits to the south coast and drawing the other.

Liverpool have Vitezslav Jaros between the sticks for this evening’s cup tie, while at the back boss Slot picks Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson as a back four.

In midfield, the Liverpool manager deploys Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Tyler Morton, while Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz lead the attacking charge.

If Slot wants to make changes then he has options to call for from the bench and they include Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Jaros, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Morton, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Tsimikas, Young, Nyoni