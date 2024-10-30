Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has backed Connor Barron to rise to the occasion against his former side Aberdeen at Pittodrie tonight.

Barron’s former side, Aberdeen, are set to play host to his current club, Rangers, in what is expected to be a hugely significant Scottish Premiership game.

It could be an emotional occasion for the 22-year-old, who only left his boyhood club in the summer as a free agent after being there for seven years and flourishing through their academy.

However, Dalziel has backed Barron to rise to the occasion and be the dominant presence he has been for Rangers since he has been at the club.

“I think he will rise to the occasion. I think that is the kind of player he is”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard.

“I agree that since he has been at Rangers he has become a very important player for them.”

Having Barron and Nicolas Raskin in midfield will give Rangers a “bit of steel”, Dalziel feels.

“Gives them a little bit of steel in there, giving a bit of protection to the back four.

“But Barron has certainly been one of the standouts for Rangers since the start of the season.”

Rangers currently trail an unbeaten Aberdeen side by six points and have the chance to cut the gap down to three with a win.