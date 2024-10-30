Richard Keys has dubbed Manchester United ‘classless’ and urged the Red Devils to conduct themselves in the proper manner.

Despite keeping Erik ten Hag as manager in the summer after declaring him the right man, Manchester United sacked the Dutchman earlier this week.

They are now in the process of bringing in Ruben Amorim from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon to take over.

Keys feels the way that Manchester United have acted over their managerial position is ‘classless’ and took special aim at the way they are going about their business with regards to Amorim.

He also stressed that Manchester United should make sure they can sign striker Viktor Gyokeres, dubbing him ‘sensational’.

“What is it about classless Utd? They admit they met Amorim in the last int break”, Keys wrote on X.

“Did Sporting know?

“And they want him to break his notice period. Would they be happy if an employee of theirs did?

“Pay the compensation. Do it properly.

“And find £80m for Gyokeres. He’s sensational.”

Amorim has regularly been linked with managerial jobs in the Premier League over the course of the last 12 months and was looked at by Liverpool as a possible successor to Jurgen Klopp.

The Portuguese also met with West Ham United when they were deciding who to appoint to succeed David Moyes.