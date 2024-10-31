Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fleetwood Town boss Charlie Adam has admitted that Reading have quality players who can hurt his side this weekend.

Reading had a difficult season in League One last season as they finished 17th in the league but this term they are currently ninth and only a couple of points behind the fourth-placed Mansfield Town.

Reading have lost only one of their last four games and now they will shift their focus to FA Cup this weekend and Fleetwood.

League Two side Fleetwood are their opponents and Adam insisted that Royals boss Ruben Selles has done a very commendable job at Reading.

Reading are coming on the back of a 4-1 loss against Stockport, but Adam is very much aware the Royals have enough quality in their side to hurt the League Two side.

“Ruben has done a great job from where they were last year to now”, Adam told a press conference.

“They had a tough defeat at Stockport on Tuesday night, but I expect them to come into the fixture with full energy.

“The supporters will play their part and we know they have great players who can hurt you.”

Reading will be keen to get back to winning ways against Fleetwood in the FA Cup before they face Cheltenham Town next week in the EFL Trophy.