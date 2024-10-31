Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Luton Town star Sam Parkin feels that West Brom will be able to record an away win against the Hatters this Friday in the Championship.

The Baggies made an initial bright start to the Championship campaign but they have stumbled in the last few weeks.

Carlos Corberan’s men have not been able to register a single win in their last six Championship games and next they will face Luton in an away fixture.

Parkin admitted he wants Luton to do well and further insisted that they will make Kenilworth Road a horrible place for West Brom to visit.

The former Luton striker, though, feels that Corberan’s men will end their dry run without a win this Friday night.

“I can kind of see in my mind’s eye Luton making it a horrible Friday night atmosphere, replicating what they did against Watford”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show about the Luton Town and West Brom game.

“Certainly, the performance was good against Sunderland as well.

“Something tells me that West Brom might click in this one on telly.

“I am going to go for a 2-1 win, reluctantly because I am desperate for Rob Edwards and Luton to turn things around.

“But I have just got a sneaky feeling that this could be West Brom’s night.”

Luton are desperate for a win as they are sitting 22nd in the table, with the Hatters having just collapsed since being relegated from the Premier League.