Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scotland legend Willie Miller has hailed Rangers new boy Nedim Bajrami for his goal against Aberdeen, which he thinks was a brilliant piece of work.

Rangers signed the attacking midfielder in the summer Sassuolo to add quality and creativity in the final third and he has featured ten times for Philippe Clement’s side so far.

On Wednesday, Bajrami scored his second goal in a Rangers shirt against Aberdeen in the 63rd minute of the game to make the scoreline 1-1, but that failed to stop Aberdeen winning 2-1.

Miller believes that Clement must have been given strong team-talk to Rangers at half-time when they were trailing 1-0, which resulted in the Gers dominating the second half.

The Dons star stated that Bajrami displayed excellent footwork for his strike from the edge of the box and stressed that the goal was an excellent piece of work.

“In the second half, Philippe Clement must have a strong team talk at half-time”, Miller said on the Scottish Football Podcast.

“Rangers came out and they dominated the majority of the second half until they got the goal.

“The Bajrami goal was just brilliant piece of work, magnificent footwork.

“A very quick strike from the edge of the box into the far corner.”

After the defeat on Wednesday, Rangers are now trailing Celtic and Aberdeen by nine points and it remains to be seen whether they can turn their season around soon.