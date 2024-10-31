Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is looking to ‘steal’ a promising attacker from his former club Sevilla.

Unai Emery’s side have made a fantastic start to the season in the Premier League, while also showing intent to make a real splash in the Champions League.

They did some significant transfer business in the summer, but were forced to make sure they balanced the books to stay within PSR rules.

Sevilla’s 19-year-old versatile attacker Stanis Idumbo has now appeared onto Aston Villa’s radar as a possible signing.

After impressing in Sevilla’s youth set-up he has played four times for the senior team and even scored a goal against Barcelona this month.

Now according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Monchi wants to ‘steal’ Idumbo from Sevilla and take him to Villa Park.

Monchi is a fan of the potential that the Belgian has in his locker.

Sevilla will look to keep the exciting attacker in the team to increase his valuation but it remains to be seen if Aston Villa will test Sevilla’s resolve with a lucrative offer for Idumbo in January.