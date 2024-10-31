James Fearn/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin is of the view that the weekend’s clash between Derby County and Stoke City will be a nasty game, with the Rams coming out with an away win.

Derby are unbeaten in their last four Championship games but are still in search of their maiden away victory in the league.

Stoke have seen a turnaround in their form under new boss Narcis Pelach, but they are still only one point clear of the relegation zone.

Derby will travel to the Bet365 Stadium to lock horns with Stoke in search of their first victory on the road and Parkin thinks that the game will be a nasty affair and likely to settled by a set piece goal.

However, he predicts that Derby will triumph over the Potters to snatch their first away win of the season at the weekend with a 1-0 scoreline.

“I think there will be the odd sporadic away victory for Derby this season”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In.

“I am going for Stoke nil and Derby one, nasty game, settled by a set piece or something.”

Derby will be determined to keep their momentum going and Pelach’s side will be keen on climbing up the table by sealing three points at home.