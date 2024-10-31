Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Stoke City talent Tommy Simkin has hailed his fellow Stoke loanee Nathan Lowe and he feels the striker will have a bright future at the Potters.

Lowe, 19, a striker, came through the Potters academy and he is considered a top talent at the Championship outfit.

He has played 17 times for the Stoke senior side and has been capped by England at Under-19 level.

Simkin is on loan at League Two outfit Walsall with Lowe and he admitted that he is aware of Lowe’s quality as a player.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper stressed that the Potters think really highly of Lowe and he feels his team-mate has a bright future with the Championship side.

“Oh he is special, isn’t he? I have known Lowey since 12-13 and growing up with him has been really good”, Simkin told Walsall’s in-house media about Lowe.

“And you can see how good he is on the pitch as well.

“He has got a really, really bright future ahead of him at Stoke I know he is really high thought of there.

“So, you never know one day we might play for Stoke together but you know I love playing with him, he is really good.”

Lowe has been in sublime form at Walsall and consistency in performances could give him an opportunity at bet365 Stadium next term.