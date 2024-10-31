Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld believes that despite being 33 years old, one Reds star still cannot be beaten when it comes to pace.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw away at Arsenal at the weekend with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Van Dijk continues to be a rock in the heart of the Liverpool defence, despite his contract expiring next summer.

The 33-year-old has played 282 times for the Reds so far.

Westerveld insisted that the Reds must sort out the situation regarding Van Dijk’s contract as he feels Liverpool can not afford to lose him.

The ex-Reds shot-stopper has been impressed with Van Dijk’s mobility even at 33 as he stressed the Reds skipper still cannot be beaten for pace.

“That is what he does, to Liverpool also”, Westerveld said on BBC Radio Liverpool about the Reds defender.

“When he steps on the pitch I think he is the number one on the list for Arne [Slot] every week.

“He is a leader, he organises, he is still the best one in the air, he is quick.

“They do not beat him [for pace], he is 30 something, they still cannot beat him.

“His timing of the tackles as well. So, he has got everything a good defender needs.

“And he is still playing like he is 26.

“I think he is so important and talk about the players that run out of contract I think this one is a massive one.

“We really have to keep him.”

It has been recently suggested that talks are going on internally to extend Van Dijk’s stay at Anfield.