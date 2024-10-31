Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has acknowledged that Newcastle United Under-21s have some quick attackers, such as Trevan Sanusi and gave Alfie Kilgour a run for his money.

Sanusi, 17, joined Newcastle from Birmingham City in 2023 and is a regular in the Premier League 2 for the Magpies’ Under-21 side.

On Tuesday, he came on as a substitute at half-time for Johnny Emerson against Mansfield in Newcastle’s EFL Trophy game and impressed with his attacking display.

Clough stated that Newcastle have some pacey individuals in their attacking department and pointed out that Emerson caused them some problems with his speed.

The Mansfield boss added that Emerson’s replacement, Sanusi, was equally quick and pointed out that Stags centre-back Kilgour had a tough time against the winger.

“They had some pretty quick lads up the top”, Clough told Stags TV.

“In the first half the lad on the left especially and then I think they replaced him at half-time with somebody equally as quick, but you know he gave Alfie a run for his money and had some good chances, but Scott [Flinders] pulled off some great saves again including the penalty.”

Newcastle’s Under-21s suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Clough’s side and are out of the EFL Trophy.