Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has claimed the Spurs squad have a very high ceiling, after they put Manchester City out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Postecoglou’s side have had an up and down season so far, with regular failings in the Premier League leaving questions over their top four hopes.

However, on Wednesday, Tottenham knocked Manchester City out of the EFL Cup by defeating them 2-1 at home to progress to the next round.

Postecoglou stated that he is constantly seeing his Spurs side grow and believes that wins against teams like Manchester City help to accelerate their progress.

The Tottenham boss stated that he is very optimistic and bullish about defending his players, as he thinks that the Spurs group have a very high ceiling.

“I continue to see growth in this group of players and this team”, Postecoglou said in his post match press conference.

“I want them to have these moments because I know how important it is to accelerate the growth of what we’re doing.

“But for me, personally, nothing really changes.

“It’s about trying to continually push this group to become the team we want to be.

“We’re not there yet, fair to say.

“But as I said yesterday, I’m really optimistic and bullish about this group of players.

“I just think they’ve got a really high ceiling and we’ve just got to keep focusing on that.”

Tottenham will face Manchester United in the next round of the EFL Cup on 17th December in front of their home crowd.