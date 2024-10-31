Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United have held talks with Sporting Lisbon regarding their goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday after a disappointing start to the season and they are moving to appoint Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim.

Amorim is interested in taking the job and Manchester United have reached an agreement with the Portuguese outfit to take him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are also negotiating with Sporting Lisbon to acquire the services of their first team coaches, Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido and Carlos Fernandes.

And Manchester United executives also held talks with Sporting Lisbon to take goalkeeping coach Vital and sports scientist Barreira to Old Trafford.

Barreira worked at Arsenal before joining Sporting Lisbon in the 2020/21 season as a sports scientist.

The Manchester United hierarchy are determined to assist Amorim by bringing his coaching staff to Old Trafford and they will try to agree a deal with the Portuguese outfit.

The Portuguese boss will be in charge of Sporting Lisbon until 10th November and will be in the dugout for Manchester United’s game against Ipswich Town on 24th November.