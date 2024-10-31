Pete Norton/Getty Images

Portsmouth are set to miss out on a young centre-back they had on trial as he is closing in on a move to Sheffield United, according to the Daily Mirror.

Pompey have had a challenging start to life in the Championship under young manager John Mousinho and sit rock bottom of the table.

They have been alive to fishing in the free agent market to improve their squad now that the transfer window has slammed shut.

The Fratton Park side had former Manchester City youngster Jamal Baptiste on trial, but the 20-year-old is set to head for Sheffield United.

The Blades have also taken a close look at the centre-back and have been impressed with what he has shown them on trial.

A move to Bramall Lane is now in the process of being sorted out for Baptiste.

Several Championship sides have taken a look at the defender, who is highly rated despite leaving Manchester City in the summer.

It is unclear whether Chris Wilder sees the centre-back as instantly challenging for a starting spot or whether he is viewed as more of a project player.