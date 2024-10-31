Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie feels Reds star Dominic Szoboszlai is phenomenal in the way covers ground, even though it is often a selfless task for the Hungarian.

The 24-year-old midfielder has divided opinion amongst some Reds fans this season, with some expecting to see more from him.

However, Szoboszlai has maintained his place in Arne Slot’s starting line-up and on Wednesday helped Liverpool seize a 3-2 victory in the EFL Cup against Brighton.

Gillespie admitted that he is aware of the criticism the Liverpool star has been subjected to this season for his performances, but stressed that Szoboszlai has tremendous work rate and closes down the opposition quickly.

The ex-Red stated that Szoboszlai might not win the ball with every tackle but he is the one that initiates pressing in Liverpool’s midfield which his team-mates reap benefits from.

“I have heard a lot of criticism about his performances so far this season, but if you watch the amount of work rate he puts in, the amount of runs, the amount of closing down he does, it is phenomenal, like how much ground he actually covers”, Gillespie said on Liverpool’s Reaction Show.

“Without a lot of success to be quite honest with you; he does not see the ball an awful lot of the time, but what he is doing is putting pressure on the opposition, closing the opposition down, winning balls in the good areas of the pitch.

“It might not be him that wins the ball, but it is him that makes the initial sprint to close people down and he is the reason that people behind him can come and reap the benefits.”

Liverpool are only one point behind Manchester City in the league table and Slot will be counting on Szoboszlai to perform his best to help them to stay the course in the title race.