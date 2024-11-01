George Wood/Getty Images

Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan is of the view that Connor O’Brien asked questions of Everton defender Roman Dixon on Tuesday during Stanley’s clash in the EFL Trophy.

Teenage right-back Dixon is highly rated at Everton and he has featured three times for the Toffees so far this season.

On Tuesday, he started the game for Everton Under-21s against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy, but failed to help the Toffees youth side avoid a 2-1 defeat.

Doolan revealed that he challenged Stanley full-back O’Brien at half-time to constantly put pressure on Everton starlet Dixon.

He thinks that Dixon and O’Brien had a good battle on the right side of the pitch during the game and believes that his player managed to ask some questions of the Toffees right-back.

“I think he [O’Brien] had a good battle with Roman Dixon on the opposite side”, Doolan told Accrington Stanley’s media.

“He has obviously touched and been in Everton’s first team, so that was good for him.

“I challenged him at half-time, said you want to be pushing him the other way and he asked a few questions going the other way.”

Dixon has been on the bench for several Premier League games this season, but has featured only once, against Spurs in August.