George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk believes that as long as the Whites can take control of Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker, they can take control of Argyle.

Daniel Farke’s team will look to build on their unbeaten run when they host Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth in a league match on Saturday.

Struijk, who has worn the skipper’s armband for Leeds in their last three matches, insists that he has done his scouting of the Plymouth players and knows what their strengths and weaknesses are.

One such player is Whittaker, who has scored two goals in Plymouth’s last four matches from the wing.

Struijk insists that the 23-year-old is a threat and will be when Plymouth visit Elland Road.

And Leeds will be able to take control of the game if they manage to control Whittaker, Struijk believes.

“I always do a scouting report where I go through the player”, Struijk, asked about marking Whittaker, told BBC Radio Leeds.

“So I probably know from that what he likes to do, what he won’t like as much and where his strengths are.

“Everybody who is dealing with him will know that he is a threat.

“He has a lot of attacking qualities, like we all saw last season.

“I think he has lots of goal involvements, so we need to be wary of that.

“As long as we take control of him, we can take control of the others – so hopefully we get a good result.”

Rooney’s team are languishing just above the drop zone and are in desperate need of points to get their season going.