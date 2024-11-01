Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin is of the view that Aston Villa talent Louie Barry has started his season terrifically and believes that Stockport County will try to find ways to make his loan move permanent.

The 21-year-old Aston Villa winger impressed during a spell with Stockport last season and they decided to retain his service by agreeing another loan deal with Villa in the summer.

Barry has turned some heads with his form in front of goal this season, as he has scored nine times in 13 league appearances so far.

The forward scored a brace in midweek to help Stockport seal victory against Reading, and Parkin stressed that Barry has had a terrific start to his season.

Former forward Parkin also thinks that Stockport will be looking to find a way to make the Aston Villa youngster’s move permanent and he pointed out that the League One outfit are heavily relying on Barry for goals this season.

When asked whether Stockport will be looking to find ways to make Barry’s move permanent , Parkin said on What The EFL: Yes, they have been heavily reliant on him, especially during this run, which has not yielded many points, many victories.

“Obviously had a brilliant start to the season.

“I think they scored seven in their opening three games and in the subsequent ten they have only scored more than one twice, one of them coming against Reading.

“So he had a terrific start to the season.”

Barry will be hoping to continue his impressive form this season and it remains to be seen whether a permanent move is on the card for the Villa talent.