Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Archie Gray has revealed that being a Celtic supporter, the chance to play Rangers at Ibrox will be a special thing for him and he cannot wait for it.

Gray signed for Tottenham only in the summer and has already featured in four Premier League and three Europa League games for them.

Though there are quite a few games Tottenham still have to play in the Europa League league phase and there is one particular game that Gray is keenly relishing.

Spurs are scheduled to play Rangers at Ibrox on 12th December and the game has particular significance for the 18-year-old.

Having supported Celtic while growing up, Gray insists that taking on the Bhoys’ arch rivals Rangers holds special significance.

Gray admits he has attended a clash between Celtic and Rangers and cannot wait to play at Ibrox.

“Definitely [looking forward to the Ibrox game]”, Gray told football.london.

“Especially watching Celtic and supporting them a little bit you always look for the Rangers game.

“The chance to play at Ibrox is a special thing and I can’t wait for it.

“I have been to one [Celtic-Rangers game] and it wasn’t at Ibrox.

“They’re brilliant games and I love them every single time.

“Even on TV they’re just as good to watch.”

Gray switched from Leeds to Tottenham only this summer for a fee worth between £30m and £40m.