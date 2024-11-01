Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Galatasaray want to sit down for talks to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa during the January transfer window.

The Anfield outfit made only two signings in the summer transfer window, but just one is currently at the disposal of Arne Slot.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili does not join the club until at least next summer, as he is on loan at Valencia, and while Chiesa is at the club, he has struggled for game time, with injury playing its part.

The Italian has clocked only 78 minutes of football for the Reds so far and his situation has been noted by Galatasaray.

And now according to Turkish daily Takvim, Galatasaray are planning to sit down for talks over signing Chiesa soon.

They want to take Chiesa to Istanbul in the January transfer window on a loan deal.

Galatasaray would also like an option to buy including in the agreement.

Even though Chiesa is struggling with fitness issues, Liverpool’s stance about letting Chiesa go so shortly after his acquisition is not clear.

Only time will tell if Chiesa will be sent away from Anfield in January or if he will be able to turn a corner and get regular game time at the Premier League club by then.