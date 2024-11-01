Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is not tactically the best and relies on individuals for magic during games.

After missing out on promotion last season, Leeds saw some of their key players leave Elland Road in the summer.

Despite losing key individuals like Archie Gray, Crysensio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, Leeds are still in third place in the Championship table with the intention to earn automatic promotion.

Leeds are increasingly looking strong, but Clarke believes that overall, Farke is operating with a weaker squad than was the case last term.

He also claimed that Farke is not tactically the best manager and pointed out that he relies too much on his key players like Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Joel Piroe to work magic on the pitch.

“They were involved in a lot of tight matches; they don’t look as fluid as they looked last year”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“I just think their finishing has been a bit off as well.

“I still think they are weaker than they were and still think Daniel Farke is tactically not the best and that he relies on magic.

“He relies on individuals like Gnonto; come on, Willy; give it to Willy; he will go and do something; or Ramazani or Joel Piroe, such talented players he has.”

Leeds are on a seven match unbeaten run in the league and they are set to face Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

Plymouth have yet to win on the road in the Championship and have scored just once in those six games.