Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Ex-Norwich City star Iwan Roberts is of the view Kenny McLean is the heartbeat of the Canaries team and thinks that he does not get the credit for his ability on the ball.

The 32-year-old midfielder joined Norwich in 2018 and has been a mainstay in the Canaries starting line-up since putting pen to paper.

McLean has started all 12 games for Norwich this season and has captained the Canaries in the absence of Grant Hanley.

Roberts believes that McLean is a leader and thinks that the player is the heartbeat of Norwich.

He also added that the midfielder bleeds yellow and green and pointed out that he does not receive the credit he deserves for his on-the-ball abilities.

McLean received a red card against Middlesbrough at the weekend, which will keep him out of action in the next game against Cardiff City and Roberts stressed that the Scottish international will be a big miss against the Bluebirds.

“I think McLean is your heartbeat, he’s been here six years or so now, he bleeds yellow and green”, Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column.

“He’s captain for a reason, he’s a leader, he’s vocal on the pitch.

“He’s got a great left foot – I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves for his ability on the ball, not just his hard work off the ball when they’re out of possession, but I think his leadership qualities are maybe what we haven’t got when he’s not in the team and it’s a big hole to miss as he serves out his suspension.”

McLean has been a key part of Johannes Hoff Thorup’s midfield this season and in his absence, it remains to be seen how the Norwich boss will set up his team against Cardiff at the weekend.