Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that there is still a big question mark over Sunderland on the road due to the teams they have played so far this season.

Sunderland have had an impressive to the campaign under new boss Regis Le Bris and after 12 league games, they find themselves at the top of the Championship table.

The Black Cats have been incredible at home, as they have yet to lose a game at the Stadium of Light, but have suffered two defeats out of their five away fixtures.

Clarke pointed out that this season Sunderland have so far faced teams below 15th place in the league table with the exception of Watford, who they lost against 2-1.

And he believes that the real test of Sunderland’s strength will be when they travel to the grounds of the best teams in the Championship, with the jury still out on the Black Cats.

“What I will say is that away from home they have almost exclusively played teams into 15th or below except for one and that is Watford and they lost that game”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“How good are they on the road against the Championship’s best? We don’t know yet.

“That is the test, but the midfield of Dan Neil, the new captain with [Jobe] Bellingham, is flying.”

Sunderland will travel to Loftus Road this weekend to face an out-of-form Queens Park Rangers.