Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke has warned Leeds United that most of the teams in the division know that the Whites are good at utilising space, so they will try to deny them that.

Leeds are third in the Championship table with 23 points from 12 matches and Daniel Farke has his eyes set on the automatic promotion spots.

The Yorkshire outfit have managed to knit together a seven-match unbeaten run, but have struggled against teams that sit back against them.

Clarke pointed out that Leeds are breathtakingly beautiful when they have spaces to run into but have tough times against opponents who do not give them too much space.

He thinks that most of the teams will try to deny Farke’s side space as they are aware of Leeds’ strength and added that how they adapt to the situation will decide where the Whites finish this season.

“I still think with lower blocks or mid-to-low blocks where there is not a lot of space to run into, they kind of run out of ideas at times, when there is space to run into, Leeds are breathtakingly good”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“No one has more shots from fast breaks, no one has more goals from fast breaks than Leeds.

“But most teams know that about Leeds, so they try to deny them those opportunities and that, for me, is the key part of their development as a team.

“They have to be better at facing opponents who know what their strengths are and for me, how they adapt to that will determine where they will finish this season.”

Leeds have three games they will be expected to win ahead before the international break as they will take on Plymouth Argyle, Millwall and Queens Park Rangers.