Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Wales international Iwan Roberts is of the view that Cardiff City star Rubin Colwill will not be staying with the Bluebirds for long.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is a product of the Cardiff City academy system and has already represented the Wales national team nine times.

Colwill has established himself as a key part of Cardiff’s midfield and has registered three goals and three assists in all competitions for the Bluebirds.

Roberts is of the view that in Colwill, Cardiff have a good player on their hands and pointed out that the midfielder has already scored in the league and EFL Cup for them.

The ex-top flight star thinks that the Wales international has good height and is excellent on the ball and warned Cardiff that with his impressive displays, Colwill will not be with them for too long.

“Rubin Colwill has one [goal] in the league, two in the League Cup – he’s a player”, Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column.

“He’s six-foot two, he’s got great ability on the ball – he won’t be there long.”

Colwill has so far featured in 121 games for Cardiff with 12 goals and nine assists under his belt and he has a contract with the Bluebirds that expires in June 2027.