George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson believes that it is key that the Whites squad remain fit and healthy over the course of a long Championship season.

The Whites have shown a good run of form of late and have built a seven-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

However, with games coming thick and fast, it will be optimally important for Daniel Farke’s side to maintain that level of consistency.

To do that Aaronson insists that the need is for the team to stay healthy and then making sure that they get better through training and with the games they play.

“I think the first thing that comes to my mind is staying healthy”, Aaronson told LUTV, when asked about how to stay consistent.

“The guys have to focus on staying healthy. It is a long season, a lot of games, international breaks – all these types of things.

“So, I think the number one thing is staying healthy and then whenever we have days of training, whenever we weeks of training, focusing on what we can get better on and from game to game.

“And as I keep saying, getting better and better.”

Aaronson has been pivotal to Leeds United’s progress this season, having featured in each of the 12 league games they have played so far.

He has also made four goal contributions for the team, while the last of his goals came against Watford in the 2-1 win on 23rd October.