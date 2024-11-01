Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Adrian Clarke is of the view that former Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher can do better than the Burton Albion job and suggested that the manager should stay in the Championship.

Burton Albion had a disastrous start to the season under Mark Robinson and after finding themselves bottom of the League One table, the club hierarchy decided to part ways with the English tactician.

The Brewers are in search of a manager and former Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher is top of their list.

Clarke admitted that Burton have to start afresh again under the new manager but is confident that Schumacher will not be the man to land the Brewers job.

He is baffled by the suggestion of the former Stoke boss being linked with Burton and believes that Schumacher should stay in the Championship as he can do better than the Brewers job.

“They have to start again”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“I don’t know which direction it will take, but surely the favourite Steven Schumacher is not going to get it.

“Why would you want to?

“I think he can do better than Burton.

“I think he should be staying at Championship.”

Stoke sacked Schumacher as recently as September after they took the bold call to end his reign in charge of the club.